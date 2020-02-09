-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman's tight tee shot leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Streelman lands his 180-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day in 2nd at 15 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Streelman hit his 214 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a 225 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Streelman's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Streelman's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.