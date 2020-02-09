-
J.B. Holmes rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.B. Holmes drains 20-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.B. Holmes sinks a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.B. Holmes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Holmes finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, J.B. Holmes's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
