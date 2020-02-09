In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 34th at 4 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Reavie's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.