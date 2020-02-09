  • Charl Schwartzel shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charl Schwartzel lands his 181-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Charl Schwartzel sticks tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

