Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schwartzel had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee shot 278 yards to the fairway bunker on the 399-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.