In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jones's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 105 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

Jones got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Jones's his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.