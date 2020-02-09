  • Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Matt Jones chips in for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Jones chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.