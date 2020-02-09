-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Lucas Glover drains 19-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lucas Glover rolls in a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 50th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Glover's his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Glover his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.