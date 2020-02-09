In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 50th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Glover's his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Glover his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.