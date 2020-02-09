-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Scott Piercy reaches in two to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Piercy lands his approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
Piercy got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Piercy's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 399-yard par-4 13th, Piercy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Piercy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.