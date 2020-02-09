In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.

Dufner got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Dufner's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Dufner got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 5 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 6 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 6 over for the round.