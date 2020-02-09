  • Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor lands his 178-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor sticks tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor lands his 178-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.