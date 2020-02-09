Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his second shot went 29 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.