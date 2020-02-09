-
Kevin Na shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.
On his tee stroke on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Na went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Na's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
