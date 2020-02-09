Paul Casey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Casey finished his round in 66th at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 188-yard par-3 fifth green, Casey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Casey's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Casey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Casey to 5 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Casey got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Casey to 7 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Casey got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Casey to 9 over for the round.