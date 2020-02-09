Tim Wilkinson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 31st at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Wilkinson hit his 246 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

After a 210 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wilkinson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

Wilkinson tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Wilkinson chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wilkinson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.