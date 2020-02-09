Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-5 second, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 188-yard par-3 fifth green, O'Hair suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put O'Hair at 3 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, O'Hair chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.