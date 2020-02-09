In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 55th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Donald's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Donald hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 390-yard par-4 third, Donald went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Donald had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

Donald his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.