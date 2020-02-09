Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kuchar chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Kuchar at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Kuchar tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 19 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kuchar's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th. This moved Kuchar to 5 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.