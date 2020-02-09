-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
Baddeley his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
Baddeley hit his tee at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
