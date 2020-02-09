John Senden hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Senden finished his round in 67th at 5 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Senden had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Senden's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Senden had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Senden got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

Senden got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Senden's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Senden hit his tee shot 262 yards to the fairway bunker on the 399-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Senden to 5 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 6 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Senden's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.