Alex Cejka hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cejka finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Cejka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Cejka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cejka to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Cejka's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Cejka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cejka to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Cejka hit his 244 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cejka to 1 over for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Cejka hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to even for the round.