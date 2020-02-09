Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Cink stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 178-yard par-3 17th green, Cink suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Cink chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Cink's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.