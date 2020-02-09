-
Brian Gay shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 381-yard par-4 first, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Gay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gay's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 4 over for the round.
On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Gay's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
