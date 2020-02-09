Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day in 3rd at 14 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Mickelson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Mickelson's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mickelson at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mickelson hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.