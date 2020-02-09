  • Phil Mickelson shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson lands his 145-yard approach less than a foot from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
    Phil Mickelson dials in approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

