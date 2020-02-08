-
-
Doc Redman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Doc Redman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 11th, Redman's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
Redman hit his tee at the green on the 188-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to even for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.