Brandon Wu shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Brandon Wu hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 399-yard par-4 13th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.
Wu tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 5 over for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 4 over for the round.
