-
-
Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Wyndham Clark sticks tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark hits his 170-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 25th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Clark stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Clark hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Clark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.