  • Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark hits his 170-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark sticks tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark hits his 170-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.