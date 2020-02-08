Ben Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.