Kurt Kitayama shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kitayama's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Kitayama chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.
