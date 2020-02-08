In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hovland finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

Viktor Hovland got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Hovland got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Hovland's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.