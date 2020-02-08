-
Smylie Kaufman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Smylie Kaufman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kaufman finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kaufman got on the green in 2 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kaufman to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kaufman hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kaufman's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 1 over for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Kaufman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kaufman to 1 over for the round.
