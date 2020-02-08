Austin Cook hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round in 144th at 8 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cook's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Cook chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Cook's his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cook hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.