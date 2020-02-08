-
Zac Blair shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zac Blair hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 390-yard par-4 third, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Blair's tee shot went 205 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at 1 over for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Blair hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.
Blair got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.
