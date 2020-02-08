-
Daniel Berger putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger reaches in two to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger lands his 224-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Daniel Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Berger's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Berger's 108 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
