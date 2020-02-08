  • Daniel Berger putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger lands his 224-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger reaches in two to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger lands his 224-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.