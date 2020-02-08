-
Max Homa shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Features
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Homa's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
