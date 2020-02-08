Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 139th at 7 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On his tee stroke on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Si Woo Kim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Kim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Kim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.