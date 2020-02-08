-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
Rodgers tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
