Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 133rd at 7 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Trainer chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.