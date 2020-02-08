Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Cantlay's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cantlay hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.