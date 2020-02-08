In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Long's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Long's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Long's his second shot went 25 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

Long had a 350-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 6 over for the round.