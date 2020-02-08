In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

Lanto Griffin got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lanto Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Griffin's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.