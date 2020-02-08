-
Chesson Hadley finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 08, 2020
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
Hadley got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to even-par for the round.
