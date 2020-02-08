-
-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sebastian Cappelen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
Cappelen got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cappelen chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cappelen at 2 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cappelen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Cappelen hit his 72 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.