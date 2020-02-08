Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit a tee shot 103 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.