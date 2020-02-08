-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Highlights
Jordan Spieth sticks approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth lands his 182-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit a tee shot 103 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.
