Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 229 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin hit his tee shot 268 yards to the fairway bunker on the 399-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadwin's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.