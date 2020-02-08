In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Knox's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Knox hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's tee shot went 117 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Knox had a 367-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Knox to 4 over for the round.