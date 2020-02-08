-
-
Michael Gligic posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Michael Gligic hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Gligic finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Michael Gligic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.