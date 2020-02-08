In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 third, Troy Merritt's 97 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Merritt had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt his third shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Merritt's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.