Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kevin Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Chappell's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chappell had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Chappell chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Chappell's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.