Strong putting brings Dustin Johnson an even-par round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sticks approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson lands his 97-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Dustin Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
