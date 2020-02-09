-
Branden Grace finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Branden Grace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
Grace hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Grace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Grace chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.
