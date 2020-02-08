In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Peter Uihlein hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Uihlein chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Uihlein's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Uihlein had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Uihlein hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.