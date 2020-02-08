-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 34th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kisner's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
